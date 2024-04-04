Watch Now
Nunez forces Blades blunder to give Liverpool lead
In one of the more bizarre goals you'll ever see, Darwin Nunez's effort is rewarded as he closes down Sheffield United's goalkeeper and redirects the clearance into the net to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead at Anfield.
PL Update: Manchester City rout Aston Villa
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap a busy Wednesday slate, where Arsenal took down Luton Town at the Emirates before Phil Foden's hat-trick performance led Manchester City past Aston Villa.
Foden’s hat-trick for Man City v. Aston Villa
Relive Phil Foden's hat-trick for Manchester City against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s 4-1 win v. Villa
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden and the rest of his Manchester City squad following their 4-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Rodri: Man City ‘played amazing’ v. Aston Villa
Rodri speaks to the media following Manchester City's 4-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Arteta praises Luton Town after Arsenal’s win
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on his side's 2-0 win over Luton Town and credits Rob Edwards for the job he's done with the Hatters this season.
Foden’s ‘genius’ guides City to 4-1 win v. Villa
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham react to Manchester City's 4-1 drubbing of Aston Villa, and praise Phil Foden's hat-trick performance at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 31
Relive Manchester City's rout of Aston Villa, where Phil Foden's hat-trick heroics guided his side to a 4-1 victory at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 4-1 for City v. Villa
Phil Foden puts a bow on his man of the match performance for Manchester City with a splendid finish to complete his hat-trick and give his side a commanding 4-1 lead over Aston Villa.
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-1 lead v. Villa
Phil Foden drags his left-footed effort across the face of goal to double his tally on the match and gives Manchester City a 3-1 lead over Aston Villa in the second half at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Luton Town Matchweek 31
Arsenal jumped out to an early two-goal lead against Luton Town and never looked back as the Gunners cruised to victory at the Emirates to sit atop the Premier League table.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 31
Brentford and Brighton had their fair share of chances, but neither side were able to break the deadlock as they settle for a point at the Gtech in Matchweek 31.