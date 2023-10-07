Watch Now
Decordova-Reid puts Fulham 1-0 in front of Blades
Bobby Decordova-Reid provides the difference for Fulham as he gives his side a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United in the second half at Craven Cottage.
McTominay scores late equalizer v. Brentford
Scott McTominay comes off the bench to equalize in stoppage time for Manchester United against Brentford at Old Trafford.
Robinson’s own goal puts Sheffield United level
A critical error from Fulham's Antonee Robinson gives Sheffield United life in the second half at Craven Cottage.
Jackson gives Chelsea three-goal lead v. Burnley
Nicolas Jackson perfectly executes a Cruyff turn to make space for himself inside the box before finding the back of the net to go up 4-1 over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Sterling fires Chelsea 3-1 in front of Burnley
Raheem Sterling leaves Burnley's defense in his wake on the counter attack and slots home Chelsea's third goal of the match at Turf Moor.
Doucoure taps in Everton’s third v. Bournemouth
Everton's counter-attack play is rewarded with a goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure, who gives the Toffees a commanding 3-0 lead over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Burnley
Cole Palmer scores his first goal for Chelsea as he converts from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 lead over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Al-Dakhil’s own goal brings Chelsea level
Raheem Sterling's effort takes an unfortunate deflection off Ameen Al-Dakhil and finds the back of the net to bring Chelsea level against Burnley.
Harrison doubles Everton’s lead v. Bournemouth
Jack Harrison's long-range effort soars over a crowded penalty box and into the back of the net to give the Toffees a commanding 2-0 lead over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Watt: Kompany using NFL plays for set piece ideas
Former NFL star and Burnley minority owner J.J. Watt explains how Vincent Kompany is looking to the NFL for help in improving Burnley's set pieces.
Jensen capitalizes on Man United’s error
Manchester United's defensive issues continue as Mathias Jensen finds the ball at his feet in the box and slots home Brentford's opening goal at Old Trafford.
Odobert gives Burnley shock 1-0 lead over Chelsea
Wilson Odobert navigates through the box and finds the far post to give Burnley a 1-0 lead over Chelsea at Turf Moor.