MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin expresses interest in home track but not ready to make proposal
Hammaker injury
Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_auerbachseg_230923.jpg
Florida State, Oregon among Week 4 CFB standouts
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_v2_230923.jpg
Freeman leading Irish to their fullest potential
nbc_cfb_greenjerseys_230923.jpg
History of the green jersey in Notre Dame lore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Desperate' Man United get the job done v. Burnley

September 23, 2023 06:02 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap Manchester United's 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, and share their takeaways from the match.
Up Next
nbc_pl_postgame_kompany_230923.jpg
2:16
Kompany explains Burnley’s pitfalls v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgame_johnnyevans_v2_239823.jpg
3:40
Evans shares Man United memories with Howard
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_230923.jpg
24:47
PL Update: Man City tame Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burrmu_extendedhl_230923.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Manchester United 1, Burnley 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnstile_guardiola_230923.jpg
2:36
Guardiola shares takeaways from win over Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burmu_fernandesgoal_230923.jpg
1:30
Fernandes volleys Man United in front of Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_breeve_extendedhl_230923.jpg
12:14
Extended Highlights: Everton 3, Brentford 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_breeve_lewingoal_230923.jpg
1:21
Calvert-Lewin gives Everton 3-1 lead v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_breeve_takowskigoal_230923.jpg
1:53
Tarkowski heads Everton in front of Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_breeve_jensengoal_230923.jpg
2:31
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_breeve_decouregoal_230923.jpg
1:40
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcnf_extendedhl_230923.jpg
11:01
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Now Playing