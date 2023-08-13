 Skip navigation
WoO Knoxville Nationals Kyle Larson blurred car shot.jpg
Kyle Larson dominates 62nd Knoxville Nationals for his second win of the historic race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Feet smart: NASCAR drivers weigh the benefits of Shane van Gisbergen’s heel-toe magic
MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence with Lars Lindstrom.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 26 at Unadilla
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_mlb_duvalhr_230813.jpg
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
nbc_golf_lpga_vuwins_230813.jpg
Vu bookends 2023 season with majors
nbc_pl_frankthomaspresser_230813.jpg
Frank shares mixed feelings on Brentford’s draw

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_mlb_duvalhr_230813.jpg
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
nbc_golf_lpga_vuwins_230813.jpg
Vu bookends 2023 season with majors
nbc_pl_frankthomaspresser_230813.jpg
Frank shares mixed feelings on Brentford’s draw

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Disasi brings Chelsea level against Liverpool

August 13, 2023 12:10 PM
Axel Disasi scores on his Premier League debut to give Chelsea a lifeline against Liverpool in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
