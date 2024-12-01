Watch Now
Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion about Liverpool's impressive win over Manchester City and the state of Pep Guardiola's side as their winless streak stretches to seven matches.
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe preview Arsenal's upcoming showdown against Manchester United, the first real challenge for new manager Ruben Amorim.
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe examine the job Pep Guardiola has on his hands as Manchester City's slide continues following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool.
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 13.
Slot reflects on ‘perfect’ win over Man City
Liverpool manager Arne Slot praises his team's performance in a dominant 2-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield.
Salah, van Dijk reflect on ‘special’ win v. City
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk react to their side's impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 13
Look back on Liverpool's statement victory over Manchester City at Anfield to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the table in Matchweek 13.
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead over City
Mohamed Salah coolly tucks away his attempt from the penalty spot to send Anfield into hysterics as Liverpool take a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the second half.
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
Manchester City are reeling as Mohamed Salah threads his pass through the eye of a needle to find Cody Gakpo to make it 1-0 for Liverpool at Anfield.
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Fulham go down to 10 men after Tom Cairney picks up his second yellow card late in the second half against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Fulham MWK 13
Relive Spurs' back-and-forth battle against Fulham from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 13.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 13
Relive Chelsea's comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge to keep pace with the top of the table in Matchweek 13.