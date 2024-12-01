Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash
STIFEL Killington World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Camille Rast wins Stifel Killington Cup slalom for first World Cup victory
USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix 2024 Corey Day.jpg
Corey Day wins 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix; Tough day for NASCAR Cup drivers with Kyle Larson best in 20th
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash
STIFEL Killington World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Camille Rast wins Stifel Killington Cup slalom for first World Cup victory
USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix 2024 Corey Day.jpg
Corey Day wins 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix; Tough day for NASCAR Cup drivers with Kyle Larson best in 20th
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase

December 1, 2024 01:14 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion about Liverpool's impressive win over Manchester City and the state of Pep Guardiola's side as their winless streak stretches to seven matches.
Up Next
nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
2:01
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
2:59
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
5:19
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_241201.jpg
4:18
Slot reflects on ‘perfect’ win over Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_241201.jpg
3:43
Salah, van Dijk reflect on ‘special’ win v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livmc_241201.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal2_241201.jpg
3:04
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead over City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241201.jpg
1:36
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cairneyred_241201.jpg
2:11
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvful_241201.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Fulham MWK 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chevavl_241201.jpg
9:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muevepostmatch_241201.jpg
1:30
Chelsea ‘absolutely bossed’ Aston Villa in 3-0 win
Now Playing