Calvert-Lewin equalizes for Everton v. Newcastle
Dominic Calvert-Lewin snaps his horrid scoring drought with a powerful penalty late in the second half to put Everton level against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Matchweek 31
Relive West Ham and Tottenham's end-to-end London derby, where both sides share the spoils following a hard-fought 90 minutes at London Stadium in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace MWK 31
Bournemouth and Crystal Palace looked destined to end in a goalless draw before Justin Kluivert's heroics rescued the Cherries, guiding them to victory late in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 31
Jacob Bruun Larsen's stellar volley gave Burnley a surprise lead early in the first half, but Wolves clawed their way back to salvage a point at Turf Moor in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 31
Nottingham Forest's fight against relegation took a huge step in the right direction following an impressive 3-1 victory over Fulham at the City Ground in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 31
Alexander Isak's impressive finish in the first half looked to be enough for the Magpies to secure three points, but the Toffees refused to give in as they earned a point from their visit to St. James' Park.
Kluivert powers Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Palace
Justin Kluivert takes his time and blasts the Cherries in front of Crystal Palace late in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Adarabioyo pulls one back for Fulham v. Forest
The Cottagers won't go down without a fight as Tosin Adarabioyo guides his header into the Nottingham Forest goal to reduce their deficit to 3-1 in the second half at the City Ground.
Zouma’s header brings West Ham level v. Tottenham
Kurt Zouma rises up and powers his header into the back of the net off West Ham's set piece to get the Hammers back on level terms against Spurs at London Stadium.
Ait-Nouri heads Wolves level against Burnley
Rayan Ait-Nouri gets on the receiving end of Wolves' set piece to head his side level against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Bruun Larsen volleys Burnley in front of Wolves
Jacob Bruun Larsen reads the flight of the cross to perfection as he blasts Burnley ahead of Wolves in the first half at Turf Moor.
Gibbs-White nets Forest’s third v. Fulham
Fulham's defensive woes continue as Morgan Gibbs-White guides his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to give Nottingham Forest a 3-0 lead in the first half at the City Ground.