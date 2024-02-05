Watch Now
Earle: Man City's Foden is 'a generational talent'
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brentford and praise Phil Foden for his hat-trick performance.
PL Update: Foden’s hat-trick guides City past Bees
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham recap Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Brentford, led by Phil Foden's hat-trick performance.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 23
Watch all the goals from an historic Matchweek 23 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Frank: Minor mistakes were costly v. City
Brentford manager Thomas Frank assesses his side's performance in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Gtech.
Foden: Manchester City ‘stayed calm’ v. Brentford
Phil Foden recaps Manchester City's win over Brentford and discusses his good run of form this season following a hat-trick at the Gtech.
Guardiola praises Foden’s performance v. Brentford
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recaps his side's 3-1 comeback win against Brentford and reacts to Phil Foden's hat-trick at the Gtech.
Foden’s hat-trick for Manchester City v. Brentford
Relive Phil Foden's hat-trick for Manchester City against Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 23.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 23
Neal Maupay gave Brentford an early lead, but Phil Foden's hat-trick performance was enough for Manchester City to overcome the Bees' early sting en route to a 3-1 victory at the Gtech.
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
Phil Foden completes his hat-trick with a tidy finish to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead against Brentford at the Gtech.
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
Phil Foden's brace gives Manchester City a 2-1 advantage against Brentford in the second half at the Gtech.
Foden equalizes for Manchester City v. Brentford
Phil Foden finally gets Manchester City on the board against Brentford right before the stroke of halftime at the Gtech.
Maupay puts Brentford in front of Manchester City
Brentford are buzzing as Neal Maupay slots home the Bees' go-ahead goal against Manchester City in the first half at the Gtech.