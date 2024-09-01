Watch Now
Eze's curler puts Crystal Palace level v. Chelsea
Eberechi Eze finds some space outside the box and curls in a beautiful effort into the corner of the Chelsea goal to make it 1-1 in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Burn’s own goal puts Tottenham back on level terms
Dan Burn did his best to make a clearance off the line, but ended up firing the ball into the back of his own net to put Spurs level against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Barnes blasts Newcastle in front of Tottenham
Newcastle strike first thanks to Harvey Barnes' powerful finish to give the Magpies an early 1-0 lead over Tottenham at St. James' Park.
Jackson tucks away Chelsea’s opener v. Palace
Chelsea work their counter attack to perfection as a darting Noni Madueke finds Cole Palmer, who then finds Nicolas Jackson open in front of goal for a simple finish to give his side the lead at Stamford Bridge.
Does Howe have a future at Newcastle United?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest news surrounding Newcastle's lack of activity in the summer transfer window, growing tension between the club and fanbase, and Eddie Howe's future at the club.
Ornstein details Sterling’s, Sancho’s loan moves
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to explain how Chelsea were able to offload Raheem Sterling in a loan move with Arsenal while bringing in Jaden Sancho on loan, with an obligation to buy, from Manchester United.
Neville explains how Ugarte helps Man United
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe live from Old Trafford to discuss Manchester United's latest transfer window signings, the pressure Erik ten Hag is feeling, and how the club can get the most out of Marcus Rashford.
Man United have a ‘huge opportunity’ v. Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview Manchester United's showdown against Liverpool at Old Trafford in Matchweek 3.
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
Everton manager Sean Dyche speaks to the media following his side's stunning 3-2 loss to Bournemouth after leading 2-0 with just a few minutes left in the match.
PL Update: Haaland lifts Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a chaotic Saturday slate of action, including Bournemouth's incredible comeback over Everton, Erling Haaland's hat-trick for Man City, and Brighton's draw with Arsenal.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
Relive one of the most improbable comebacks in Premier League history as Bournemouth overcome a 2-0 deficit in the final minutes of the match to snag all three points from Everton at Goodison Park.
Haaland on hot start: ‘I can’t complain’
Erling Haaland speaks to the media following his hat-trick performance for Manchester City against West Ham in Matchweek 3.