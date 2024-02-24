Watch Now
Howe: 'Bad mistakes' punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe explains what went wrong for his side in a 4-1 blowout loss to Arsenal in Matchweek 26.
Is Newcastle’s season ‘slipping away?’
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss the bigger picture at Newcastle United following an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Arsenal.
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner shares his thoughts on his side's performance in a 3-0 win against Burnley in his first match in charge of the Eagles.
Ten Hag: Man United ‘should have’ beat Fulham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sounds off following his side's 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘a joy’ to watch against Newcastle
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle at the Emirates.
Guardiola: Man City players are ‘so competitive’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises his players for their performance against Bournemouth in Matchweek 26.
Arsenal’s focus ‘needs to be’ on Premier League
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arsenal's 4-1 win over Newcastle and discuss how the Gunners should approach the final stretch of the season.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
Relive Arsenal's 4-1 demolition of Newcastle where goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz helped guide the Gunners to a crucial three points at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Willock’s header reduces deficit to Arsenal to 4-1
Joe Willock gets Newcastle on the board as he scores against his former team late in the second half to reduce the Magpies' deficit to 4-1 against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Kiwior heads Arsenal 4-0 in front of Newcastle
Make it another set piece goal for Arsenal as Jakub Kiwior's header finds its way into the back of the net to give the Gunners a 4-0 lead over Newcastle at the Emirates.
Saka makes it 3-0 for Arsenal against Newcastle
The rout is on as Bukayo Saka slots home Arsenal's third against Newcastle in the second half at the Emirates.
Havertz doubles Arsenal’s lead against Newcastle
Within minutes, Arsenal take a 2-0 lead over Newcastle thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's extra effort to set up Kai Havertz in front of goal for a simple tap in.