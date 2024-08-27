Watch Now
Maresca details Chelsea's new tactics
Enzo Maresca joins Karen Carney to explain his style of play as Chelsea's new manager.
Examining Man United’s tactical issues v. Brighton
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Glenn Murray take a closer look into how Brighton managed to have success against a Manchester United side that showed some tactical weaknesses in Matchweek 2.
Chelsea showcase potential in rout of Wolves
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew share their main takeaways from Chelsea's 6-2 drubbing of Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Brighton turn heads against subpar Man United
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew examine how Brighton were able to pull off their 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Amex in Matchweek 2.
Man City ‘absolutely dominant’ v. Ipswich Town
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew have a roundtable discussion regarding Manchester City's 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town at the Etihad in Matchweek 2.
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Arne Slot's first match at Anfield in charge of Liverpool which was a 2-0 win against Brentford in Matchweek 2.
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Brighton's 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Amex in Matchweek 2.
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe to Chelsea's astonishing 6-2 win against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Raya already made ‘save of the season’ v. Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss their main takeaways from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 2.
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
Robbie Earle explains why Enzo Maresca is his underappreciated performer of the week following Chelsea's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves.
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
Robbie Mustoe explains why Morgan Rogers is his underappreciated performer of the week following his sublime play for Aston Villa despite losing to Arsenal.
PL Update: Chelsea thrash Wolves
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's three-match slate, including Chelsea's thriller against Wolves, Bournemouth's controversial draw with Newcastle, and Liverpool's victory over Brentford.