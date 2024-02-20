Watch Now
Haaland powers Man City in front of Brentford
Erling Haaland breaks free of Brentford's defense and tucks away Manchester City's go-ahead goal in the second half at the Etihad.
Up Next
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
Man United 'not good enough' to control games
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth conversation regarding the state of Manchester United following their 2-1 win over Luton Town where despite the result, the Red Devils lacked quality.
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
Arsenal have 'the most controlling football' in PL
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their goal-scoring acumen and dominant possession against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
Liverpool's 'attacking quality' on display v. Bees
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive performance in a 4-1 victory over Brentford in Matchweek 25.
Chelsea ‘were incredible’ against Manchester City
Chelsea 'were incredible' against Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the latter of who showed passion and drive to get a result at the Etihad.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 25
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 25
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 25.
PL Update: Everton salvage crucial point v. Palace
PL Update: Everton salvage crucial point v. Palace
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against Everton in a scrappy affair at Goodison Park in Matchweek 25.
How will Manchester City respond v. Brentford?
How will Manchester City respond v. Brentford?
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham preview Manchester City's matchup against Brentford following City's eyebrow-raising draw against Chelsea over the weekend.
Dyche discusses Calvert-Lewin’s scoring struggles
Dyche discusses Calvert-Lewin's scoring struggles
Everton manager Sean Dyche reflects on his side's draw against Crystal Palace and shares his thoughts on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal-scoring drought.
Onana preaches patience after draw v. Palace
Onana preaches patience after draw v. Palace
Amadou Onana shares his takeaways from Everton's draw against Crystal Palace where he scored the equalizer late in the second half at Goodison Park.
McCarthy disappointed with draw v. Everton
McCarthy disappointed with draw v. Everton
Crystal Palace's interim manager Paddy McCarthy speaks to the media following his side's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 25 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.