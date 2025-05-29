 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Stars Edmonton Oilers
With Stars struggling to score, Oilers have a chance to wrap up West final in Game 5
Daniil But
Utah Mammoth sign top prospects Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But to their entry-level NHL contracts
Adam Lowry
Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry to miss 5-6 months after hip surgery

Top Clips

nbc_roto_french4thquarter_250529.jpg
Can anyone threaten Alcaraz in French Open Q4?
nbc_roto_french3rdquarter_250529.jpg
Musetti can prove his elite status at French Open
nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Stars Edmonton Oilers
With Stars struggling to score, Oilers have a chance to wrap up West final in Game 5
Daniil But
Utah Mammoth sign top prospects Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But to their entry-level NHL contracts
Adam Lowry
Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry to miss 5-6 months after hip surgery

Top Clips

nbc_roto_french4thquarter_250529.jpg
Can anyone threaten Alcaraz in French Open Q4?
nbc_roto_french3rdquarter_250529.jpg
Musetti can prove his elite status at French Open
nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Every Forest goal scored during the 2024 PL season

May 29, 2025 10:30 AM
Relive every goal scored by Nottingham Forest during their 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_newcastleallgoals_250529.jpg
20:38
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_bestofpensaves_250529.jpg
05:42
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_allredcardscomp_250528.jpg
30:57
Every red card from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_cheallgoals_250528.jpg
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_liverpoolallgoals_250528.jpg
26:12
Every Liverpool goal scored in the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_arsallcornergoals_250528.jpg
03:27
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
nbc_pl_arsenalallgoals_250528.jpg
21:25
Every Arsenal goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_allgoalieassistsv2_250527.jpg
08:38
Every goalkeeper assist from the PL season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalast_250527.jpg
20:21
Every Salah goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
nbc_pl_netbusters_250527.jpg
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_backontheirperch_250527.jpg
08:49
PL RAW: Liverpool back on their perch as champions
nbc_pl_crystalpalaceparade_250527.jpg
14:50
Reliving Crystal Palace’s FA Cup parade
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250527.jpg
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250527.jpg
29:33
Wright feels ‘really sad’ for Villa after loss
nbc_pl_teamoftheseason_250527.jpg
14:04
Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season
nbc_pl_howliverpoolwon_250527.jpg
18:31
How Liverpool won the Premier League
nbc_pl_benchcamplseasonv3_250526.jpg
02:37
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
07:49
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
08:55
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_2robbies_v2_250525.jpg
10:55
Liverpool lift trophy; recapping a fun PL season
nbc_pl_colwillintv_250525.jpg
02:55
Colwill: ‘There’s so much more to come’ for Blues
nbc_pl_plupdate_250525.jpg
42:46
PL Update: Liverpool hoist trophy at Anfield
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
01:49
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
04:43
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
12:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
02:34
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_french4thquarter_250529.jpg
01:43
Can anyone threaten Alcaraz in French Open Q4?
nbc_roto_french3rdquarter_250529.jpg
01:51
Musetti can prove his elite status at French Open
nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
02:37
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals
nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250529.jpg
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
nbc_cfb_psurbint_250520_(1).jpg
08:27
How Allen, Singleton make each other better
kaytron_nick.jpg
16:04
Allen, Singleton juggle football and friendship
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250520.jpg
22:12
Altmyer details the family connection at Illinois
nbc_cfb_mendozaintv_250520.jpg
19:52
How Mendoza’s Cuban heritage informs his play
nbc_cfb_dayclipv2_250501.jpg
08:14
Day: Need to be disciplined, not extraordinary
nbc_cfb_daypersonalclipv2_250501.jpg
06:04
Day: ‘No time for resting’ after championship run
nbc_cfb_dayintv_250520.jpg
23:04
Day: ‘Takes everybody’ to win a championship
nbc_pft_varbel_on_diggs_250529.jpg
02:59
Vrabel wants his players to make ‘great decisions’
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250529.jpg
09:52
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Browns QBs
nbc_pft_whichdoesntbelong_250529.jpg
04:15
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Recent No. 1 picks
nbc_pft_tj_watt_steelers_250529.jpg
09:21
Watt skips OTAs as he waits for next deal
nbc_pft_prep_rodgers_steelers_250529.jpg
06:38
Rodgers’ preparation or lack thereof will be clear
nbc_pft_rodgers_pit_steelers_250529.jpg
07:20
King: Steelers don’t have ‘great option’ at QB
nbc_pft_darius_slay_steelers_250529.jpg
05:10
Slay cites ‘sacrifices’ necessary to be a champion
nbc_pft_calebwatchingfilm_250529.jpg
04:43
Johnson will help Williams watch film efficiently
nbc_pft_nodraft_250529.jpg
05:37
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscomments_250529.jpg
05:45
Williams addresses ‘storm’ of his old CHI comments
nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
nbc_racing_detriotpreview_250528.jpg
13:18
Will anyone stop Penske at Detroit Grand Prix?
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open