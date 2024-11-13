Watch Now
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa
Liverpool opened a five-point gap at the top of the table in Matchweek 11, thanks in large part to Mohamed Salah's banner of a day against Aston Villa.
Up Next
Every touch: Fernandes makes it look easy v. Foxes
Every touch: Fernandes makes it look easy v. Foxes
In Ruud van Nistelrooy's last match as Manchester United interim manager, captain Bruno Fernandes reminded everyone why he's considered one of the most dynamic midfielders in the Premier League against Leicester City.
Every touch: Super-sub Baleba dominates Man City
Every touch: Super-sub Baleba dominates Man City
Carlos Baleba didn't start the match for Brighton, but he certainly made an impact in the Seagulls' midfield as he shut down Manchester City in a thrilling 2-1 victory.
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Liverpool's composure in their Matchweek 11 win over Aston Villa as Arne Slot continues to impress in his first season in charge.
Neto ‘was outstanding’ for Chelsea against Arsenal
Neto 'was outstanding' for Chelsea against Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their biggest takeaways from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 11.
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?
What's next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?
The Kelly & Wrighty crew discuss the job Ruud van Nistelrooy did as Manchester United's interim manager and discuss what's next for the Dutch manager.
Arsenal should feel grateful for point v. Chelsea
Arsenal should feel grateful for point v. Chelsea
The Kelly & Wrighty crew share their thoughts on Arsenal coming away from Stamford Bridge with a point following a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in Matchweek 11.
Premier League teams ‘smell blood’ facing Man City
Premier League teams 'smell blood' facing Man City
The Kelly & Wrighty crew react to Brighton's stunning 2-1 comeback win against Manchester City in Matchweek 11.
Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?
Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the current state of Manchester City after losing 2-1 to Brighton, the club's fourth-straight loss in all competitions.
Comparing Slot’s Liverpool to Klopp’s
Comparing Slot’s Liverpool to Klopp’s
The Generation xG crew compares and contrasts Liverpool under Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp following the Reds' Matchweek 11 win over Aston Villa.
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal
Leon Osman and Jermaine Defoe discuss Martin Odegaard’s return from injury as the Gunners showed much more endeavor and creativity with the Norwegian international back in the fold.
How Brighton tore Manchester City’s defense apart
How Brighton tore Manchester City's defense apart
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior examine how Brighton were able to open up Manchester City's defense and midfield in their 2-1 win in Matchweek 11.