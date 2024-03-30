 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Taylor Gray, Bubba Pollard capitalize during Xfinity debuts at Richmond
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 28 Div I Men's Championship Sweet Sixteen - UCONN vs San Diego State
March Madness Elite 8 Best Bets: UConn vs Illinois, Clemson vs Alabama
LSU_UCLA.jpg
Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese lead defending champion LSU past UCLA 78-69 to reach Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotacare250_240330.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond
nbc_pl_avlwol_konsagoal_v4_240330.jpg
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_golf_hannholeout_240330.jpg
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 30

March 30, 2024 03:41 PM
Moussa Diaby got Aston Villa going early with a thunderous strike before Ezri Konsa put the match out of reach for Wovles in a comfortable 2-0 win at Villa Park in Matchweek 30.
Up Next
nbc_pl_avlwol_konsagoal_v4_240330.jpg
1:30
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shufulehlv2_240330.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlwol_diabygoal_240330.jpg
2:15
Diaby rifles Aston Villa in front of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfcphl_240330.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvslutehl_240330.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Luton Town Matchweek 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chebur_240330.jpg
15:46
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evebouehl_240330.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoalmuniz_240330.jpg
1:15
Muniz’s scissor kick makes it 3-3 v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoalown_240330.jpg
1:14
Coleman’s own goal gives Cherries 2-1 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoalson_240330.jpg
2:27
Son rescues Tottenham against Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoalbeto_240330.jpg
0:58
Beto equalizes for Everton against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burgoal2_240330.jpg
1:13
O’Shea brings Burnley level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Now Playing