Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 30
Moussa Diaby got Aston Villa going early with a thunderous strike before Ezri Konsa put the match out of reach for Wovles in a comfortable 2-0 win at Villa Park in Matchweek 30.
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
Ezri Konsa's chip across the box finds its way over the goal line to make it 2-0 for Aston Villa in the second half against Wolves at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
Relive the six-goal thriller between Sheffield United and Fulham, where Rodrigo Muniz's worldie salvaged a point for the Cottagers late in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Diaby rifles Aston Villa in front of Wolves
Moussa Diaby unleashes a rocket from distance that finds the back of the net to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Wolves in the fist half at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
Relive Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace's showdown at the City Ground, where both sides fought desperately to avoid dropping valuable points in Matchweek 30.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Luton Town Matchweek 30
Relive Tottenham's late comeback against Luton Town, where Heung-Min Son's heroics guided Spurs to victory in Matchweek 30.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 30
Burnley went down to 10 men early in the first half, but refused to go down without a fight and managed to pull off a stunning result against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 30
Look back on Everton's visit to Vitality Stadium, where a critical error in stoppage time doomed the Toffees as the Cherries steal three points in Matchweek 30.
Muniz’s scissor kick makes it 3-3 v. Blades
Rodrigo Muniz scores his eighth goal in his last eight games with a worldie to put Fulham level at 3-3 against Sheffield United.
Coleman’s own goal gives Cherries 2-1 lead
Seamus Coleman's massive error in front of his own goal gives Bournemouth a shock 2-1 lead over Everton in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium.
Son rescues Tottenham against Luton Town
Heung-Min Son's deflected effort is enough to put Spurs 2-1 in front of Luton Town late in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Beto equalizes for Everton against Bournemouth
Beto follows up the loose ball inside the box and tucks away Everton's equalizer against Bournemouth in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.