Watch Now
Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 4, Everton 0
On the heels of a four-goal loss to Newcastle in Matchweek 1, Aston Villa turned things around against Everton on Sunday with a 4-0 victory at Villa Park.
Up Next
Aguerd sent off for second yellow card v. Chelsea
Aguerd sent off for second yellow card v. Chelsea
West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd sees red after he picks up his second yellow card of the match against Chelsea at London Stadium.
Antonio’s strike gives West Ham lead v. Chelsea
Antonio's strike gives West Ham lead v. Chelsea
Michail Antonio takes it himself and finds a way past Robert Sanchez to give West Ham United a 2-1 lead against Chelsea at London Stadium.
McGinn recaps Villa’s win after ‘turbulent week’
McGinn recaps Villa's win after 'turbulent week'
John McGinn shares his takeaways from Aston Villa's 4-0 victory over Everton following a tough week for the club after Tyrone Mings' injury.
Tarkowski: 4-0 loss to Villa was a ‘fair result’
Tarkowski: 4-0 loss to Villa was a 'fair result'
Everton's James Tarkowski speaks to the media following his side's disappointing performance in a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Dyche: Everton has ‘no excuses’ after Villa loss
Dyche: Everton has 'no excuses' after Villa loss
Sean Dyche analyzes Everton's 4-0 loss at the hands of Aston Villa, his side's second-straight loss of the new Premier League season.
Emery wants consistency after Villa beats Everton
Emery wants consistency after Villa beats Everton
Unai Emery reflects on Aston Villa's dominant 4-0 victory against Everton at Villa Park for his side's first victory of the new Premier League season.
Chukwuemeka equalizes for Chelsea v. West Ham
Chukwuemeka equalizes for Chelsea v. West Ham
Carney Chukwuemeka scores his first goal as a Chelsea player to bring the Blues back to level terms against West Ham United at London Stadium.
Aguerd heads West Ham in front of Chelsea
Aguerd heads West Ham in front of Chelsea
West Ham United make the most of their early corner kick as Nayef Aguerd rises above the Chelsea defense to put the Hammers ahead 1-0 at London Stadium.
Duran scores 50 seconds after substitution
Duran scores 50 seconds after substitution
Just 50 seconds after being substituted on, Jhon Duran rewards Unai Emery's trust by scoring Aston Villa's fourth goal against Everton at Villa Park.
Bailey fires home Aston Villa’s third v. Everton
Bailey fires home Aston Villa's third v. Everton
Leon Bailey takes his time and strikes the ball hard enough to sneak past Jordan Pickford to give Aston Villa a 3-0 lead over Everton at Villa Park.
Ornstein: Paqueta under investigation for betting
Ornstein: Paqueta under investigation for betting
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss West Ham's summer transfer window options and explain why Lucas Paqueta's reported move to Manchester City is on hold due to an investigation into alleged betting breaches.