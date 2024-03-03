Watch Now
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
Burnley tested the Cherries defense on multiple occasions, but were unable to get on the scoresheet as Bournemouth were too clinical in a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in Matchweek 27.
Rashford’s belter stuns Manchester City
The Etihad goes silent following Marcus Rashford's unbelievable strike from distance to give Manchester United a shock 1-0 lead over Manchester City.
Semenyo blasts Bournemouth 2-0 in front of Burnley
The Cherries can let out a sigh of relief as Antoine Semenyo buries his effort into the back of the Burnley net to give Bournemouth a two-goal cushion late in the second half at Turf Moor.
Kluivert drills Bournemouth in front of Burnley
The Cherries take the lead against the run of play as Justin Kluivert volleys Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Burnley in the first half at Turf Moor.
Chelsea anticipating ‘a busy summer’
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Mauricio Pochettino's job security at Chelsea and the club's plan moving forward.
Man United aiming to be a ‘replica’ of Man City
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest moves Manchester United are making behind the scenes to get back to winning ways under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Pochettino needs ‘more time’ at Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Earle debate over the state of Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino's tutelage and discuss if Pochettino needs more patience from Blues fans.
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to break down how Alexis Mac Allister was able to locate Darwin Nunez inside the box for Liverpool's 99th-minute winner against Nottingham Forest.
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his main takeaways from his side's narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
PL Update: Liverpool survive Forest scare
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday, including Liverpool's last-gasp win over Nottingham Forest, Tottenham's comeback against Palace, Aston Villa's win over Luton Town, and more.
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's 2-2 draw against Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 27.
Son reflects on ‘fantastic’ win v. Crystal Palace
Heung-Min Son reacts to Spurs' 3-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 27.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Aston Villa MWK 27
Relive Aston Villa's five-goal thriller against Luton Town where the Hatters stormed back from two goals down before Lucas Digne's match-winning header in the 89th minute secured three points for Unai Emery's side.