Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon
Minnesota RHP Erasmo Ramirez out for extended time with tear in shoulder
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez out 6-8 weeks with fractured left hand that needs surgery

Man United headline PL Summer Series return
Fernandes’ stunning free kick gives Man Utd lead
Chelsea get ‘huge win’ over Leicester to go fourth

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon
Minnesota RHP Erasmo Ramirez out for extended time with tear in shoulder
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez out 6-8 weeks with fractured left hand that needs surgery

Man United headline PL Summer Series return
Fernandes’ stunning free kick gives Man Utd lead
Chelsea get ‘huge win’ over Leicester to go fourth

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leicester City MWK 28

March 9, 2025 12:30 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Leicester City's visit to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in Matchweek 28.