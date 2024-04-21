Watch Now
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 34
Watch highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Fulham, where the Reds rode a second-half rally and surged to a much-needed victory at Craven Cottage.
Lowe Down: Klopp’s team selection was a ‘gamble’
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's pressing questions from Matchweek 34, including Jurgen Klopp's team selection against Fulham, Nottingham Forest's "staggering" statement and more.
PL Update: Liverpool bounce back
Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe recap a chaotic Sunday of action, including Liverpool's much-needed win over Fulham, Everton's controversial victory at Goodison Park and more.
Klopp reflects on Liverpool’s win against Fulham
Jurgen Klopp discusses his side's performance in a 3-1 win over Fulham, explaining why he's pleased with Liverpool's showing.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 34 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Jota gives Liverpool two-score cushion over Fulham
Diogo Jota finds the back of the net to give Liverpool a comfortable lead against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Gravenberch’s rocket puts Liverpool up 2-1
Ryan Gravenberch scores his first Premier League goal with a rocket from outside the box to put Liverpool up 2-1 against Fulham.
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
Timothy Castagne takes advantage of a loose ball to tie things up for Fulham against Liverpool at Craven Cottage.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 34
Crystal Palace ran away with it at Selhurst Park, as the Hammers had no answer in Matchweek 34.
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
Trent Alexander-Arnold puts a free-kick in the top corner to give Liverpool the 1-0 lead over Fulham.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 34
Bournemouth struck first but Aston Villa rallied off three unanswered goals to knock off the Cherries at Villa Park in Matchweek 34.
Henderson’s blunder gives West Ham a second goal
Dean Henderson takes his eye off the ball and West Ham gets its second score at Selhurst Park.