 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix - Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix updates: Josef Newgarden leads; Pato O’Ward penalized for hitting Rossi
Javier_USA.jpg
Astros right-hander Cristian Javier misses start vs. Nationals, placed on 15-day injured list
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Kyle Larson to serve pass-through penalty at start of Talladega Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_indy_scandanavianmixed_240421.jpg
IndyCar opening doors for Scandinavian drivers
nbc_pl_lowedown_240421.jpg
Lowe Down: Klopp’s team selection was a ‘gamble’
nbc_pl_plupdate_240421.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool bounce back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix - Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix updates: Josef Newgarden leads; Pato O’Ward penalized for hitting Rossi
Javier_USA.jpg
Astros right-hander Cristian Javier misses start vs. Nationals, placed on 15-day injured list
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Kyle Larson to serve pass-through penalty at start of Talladega Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_indy_scandanavianmixed_240421.jpg
IndyCar opening doors for Scandinavian drivers
nbc_pl_lowedown_240421.jpg
Lowe Down: Klopp’s team selection was a ‘gamble’
nbc_pl_plupdate_240421.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool bounce back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 34

April 21, 2024 01:52 PM
Watch highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Fulham, where the Reds rode a second-half rally and surged to a much-needed victory at Craven Cottage.
Up Next
nbc_pl_lowedown_240421.jpg
6:18
Lowe Down: Klopp’s team selection was a ‘gamble’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240421.jpg
11:55
PL Update: Liverpool bounce back
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_postgameklopp_240424.jpg
2:00
Klopp reflects on Liverpool’s win against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_240421.jpg
13:27
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_jotagoal_240421.jpg
2:12
Jota gives Liverpool two-score cushion over Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_gravenberchgoal_240421.jpg
1:21
Gravenberch’s rocket puts Liverpool up 2-1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_castagnegoal_240421.jpg
1:26
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpwhu_240421.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_arnoldgoal_240421.jpg
3:18
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlbou_240421.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal2_240421.jpg
0:50
Henderson’s blunder gives West Ham a second goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_240421.jpg
1:35
Bailey’s finish puts Villa up 3-1 v. Bournemouth
Now Playing