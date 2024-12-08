Watch Now
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea MWK 15
Relive Chelsea's thrilling comeback win over rivals Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to close the gap at the top of the table in Matchweek 15.
Maresca deserves ‘great credit’ for Chelsea’s form
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard discuss the impressive job Enzo Maresca as done so far in his first season in charge at Chelsea.
Maresca discusses Chelsea’s title chances
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca discusses his team's impressive 4-3 comeback win over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 15.
Postecoglou reacts to ‘painful’ loss to Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou reacts to his side giving up a 2-0 lead to Chelsea to lose 4-3 at home in Matchweek 15.
Chelsea ‘deserve to be in the title race’
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard react to Chelsea's stunning 4-3 comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur in Matchweek 15.
Son gives Spurs hope late against Chelsea
Heung-Min Son taps in Tottenham Hotspur's third to make it a one-goal game late in the second half against Chelsea.
Palmer’s Panenka makes it 4-2 for Chelsea v. Spurs
Are you serious, Cole Palmer? Chelsea's star makes no mistake from the penalty spot after drawing the penalty to give his side a 4-2 lead over Spurs.
Fernandez rockets Chelsea 3-2 in front of Spurs
Cole Palmer dazzles before his cross deflects into the path of Enzo Fernandez, where the Argentinian midfielder buries his volley into the bottom corner to give Chelsea the lead over Spurs.
Palmer’s penalty makes it 2-2 for Chelsea v. Spurs
Moises Caicedo is brought down inside the box for a penalty, where Cole Palmer coolly tucks away Chelsea's equalizer against Spurs.
Sancho pulls one back for Chelsea v. Spurs
Chelsea get on the board at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Jadon Sancho rockets his effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner of the Spurs goal.
Kulusevski slots home Spurs’ second v. Chelsea
Another slip by Marc Cucurella opens the door for Dejan Kulusevski to blasts Spurs 2-0 in front of Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Solanke blasts Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Chelsea
A slip by Marc Cucurella allows Brennan Johnson the time and space to pick out Dominic Solanke, who drills his effort past Robert Sanchez to give Spurs an early lead against Cheslea.