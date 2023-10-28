 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t
nbc_pff_pittndpreview_231025.jpg
No. 14 Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds and streaming information for Saturday
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_hakarwcfinal_231028.jpg
New Zealand’s Haka opens Rugby World Cup Final
nbc_pl_howeintv_231028.jpg
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_extendedhl_231028.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t
nbc_pff_pittndpreview_231025.jpg
No. 14 Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds and streaming information for Saturday
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_hakarwcfinal_231028.jpg
New Zealand’s Haka opens Rugby World Cup Final
nbc_pl_howeintv_231028.jpg
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_extendedhl_231028.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 10

October 28, 2023 02:43 PM
Callum Wilson's double wasn't enough to secure three points for Newcastle United away from home as Wolves rallied in the second half to share the spoils at the Molineux.
Up Next
nbc_pl_howeintv_231028.jpg
1:47
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_heechan_231028.jpg
1:28
Hwang scores equalizer for Wolves v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsonpkv2_231028.jpg
4:37
Wilson’s penalty gives Magpies’ 2-1 lead v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bou_bur_231028v3_1920x1080_2277590083790__497332.jpg
9:38
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_leminagoal_231028.jpg
0:57
Lemina’s header puts Wolves level with Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsongoal_231028.jpg
1:33
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsshu_231028.jpg
9:29
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsshu_postgame_231028.jpg
1:51
Arsenal have a ‘perfect day’ v. Sheffield United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsshu_tomiyasugoal_231028.jpg
1:15
Tomiyasu makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsshu_fabiovieirapk_231028.jpg
0:57
Vieira’s penalty gives Arsenal 4-0 lead v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bou_goal2_231028.jpg
0:56
Billing’s long-range chip gives Bournemouth lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nketiah_hattrick_231028.jpg
2:34
Nketiah’s hat-trick for Arsenal v. Blades
Now Playing