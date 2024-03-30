 Skip navigation
Top News

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
Twins place INF Royce Lewis on IL with ‘severe quad strain,’ call up prospect Austin Martin to help
2023 Masters Tournament - Round One
Tiger reportedly at Augusta National for weekend scouting trip
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Rahm takes to social media to announce big news

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hannholeout_240330.jpg
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open
nbc_pl_shufulehlv2_240330.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
nbc_golf_higgoholeouts_240330.jpg
Higgo chips in on No. 7, follows it up with Eagle

Konsa's chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves

March 30, 2024 03:13 PM
Ezri Konsa's chip across the box finds its way over the goal line to make it 2-0 for Aston Villa in the second half against Wolves at Villa Park.
nbc_pl_shufulehlv2_240330.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
nbc_pl_avlwol_diabygoal_240330.jpg
2:15
Diaby rifles Aston Villa in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_nfcphl_240330.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
nbc_pl_totvslutehl_240330.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Luton Town Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_chebur_240330.jpg
15:46
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_evebouehl_240330.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_fulgoalmuniz_240330.jpg
1:15
Muniz’s scissor kick makes it 3-3 v. Blades
nbc_pl_bougoalown_240330.jpg
1:14
Coleman’s own goal gives Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_totgoalson_240330.jpg
2:27
Son rescues Tottenham against Luton Town
nbc_pl_evegoalbeto_240330.jpg
0:58
Beto equalizes for Everton against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burgoal2_240330.jpg
1:13
O’Shea brings Burnley level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_fulgoalreid_240330.jpg
0:55
Decordova-Reid gives Fulham hope late v. Blades
