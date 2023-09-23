 Skip navigation
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Two
Fatigue factor? Strategies to be tested in Sunday singles
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Kyle Busch: “It’s fun to watch” Denny Hamlin in villain role
SMX LA Coliseum Proto Epic box - db.jpg
St Judes Children’s Hosptial takes fundraising to a new level
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
nbc_golf_gc_yinknightintvV2_230923.jpg
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
nbc_nas_bubba_230923.jpg
Wallace on Cup pole for playoff race at Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fernandes volleys Man United in front of Burnley

September 23, 2023 03:49 PM
Despite all their possession, Burnley finds themselves down 1-0 thanks to a beautiful first-time strike from Bruno Fernandes to give the Red Devils the lead right before halftime.
nbc_pl_turnstile_guardiola_230923.jpg
2:36
Guardiola shares takeaways from win over Forest
nbc_pl_breeve_extendedhl_230923.jpg
12:14
Extended Highlights: Everton 3, Brentford 1
nbc_pl_breeve_lewingoal_230923.jpg
1:21
Calvert-Lewin gives Everton 3-1 lead v. Brentford
nbc_pl_breeve_takowskigoal_230923.jpg
1:53
Tarkowski heads Everton in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_breeve_jensengoal_230923.jpg
2:31
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
nbc_pl_breeve_decouregoal_230923.jpg
1:40
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
nbc_pl_mcnf_extendedhl_230923.jpg
11:01
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0
nbc_pl_lutvswolvesehl_230923.jpg
16:36
Extended Highlights: Luton Town, 1 Wolves 1
nbc_pl_cpful_230923.jpg
7:44
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0
nbc_pl_morrisgoalv2_230923.jpg
2:43
Morris’ penalty brings Luton Town level v. Wolves
nbc_pl_mcnf_rodriredcard_230923.jpg
3:14
Rodri sent off for incident with Gibbs-White
nbc_pl_netogoal_230923.jpg
1:29
Neto gives 10-men Wolves lead against Luton Town
