MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Gabriel makes it 3-0 for Arsenal against West Ham

February 11, 2024 09:47 AM
The rout is on as Gabriel Magalhaes' header gives the Gunners a commanding 3-0 lead over West Ham in the first half at London Stadium.
