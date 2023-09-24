 Skip navigation
VOLLEYBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-TUR
U.S. women’s volleyball team qualifies to defend its Olympic title at 2024 Paris Games
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Three - Finca Cortesin
Individual player records for the 18th Solheim Cup
nbc_cfb_ndosuhls_230923.jpg
Highlights: No. 6 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 — A play-by-play breakdown of the 10-man Irish gaffe

nbc_pl_shunew_isakgoal_230924.jpg
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
nbc_pl_shunew_almirongoal_230924_1920x1080__344908.jpg
Almiron slots home Newcastle’s sixth v. Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_gordongoal_230924.jpg
Gordon makes it 5-0 for Newcastle v. Blades

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_shunew_isakgoal_230924.jpg
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
nbc_pl_shunew_almirongoal_230924_1920x1080__344908.jpg
Almiron slots home Newcastle’s sixth v. Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_gordongoal_230924.jpg
Gordon makes it 5-0 for Newcastle v. Blades

Guimaraes gives Newcastle 7-0 lead v. Blades

September 24, 2023 01:11 PM
The rout is on at Bramall Lane as Bruno Guimaraes scores to make it 7-0 for Newcastle against Sheffield United.
nbc_pl_shunew_isakgoal_230924.jpg
1:10
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
nbc_pl_shunew_almirongoal_230924_1920x1080__344908.jpg
1:24
Almiron slots home Newcastle’s sixth v. Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_gordongoal_230924.jpg
1:40
Gordon makes it 5-0 for Newcastle v. Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_wilsongoal_230924.jpg
1:13
Wilson heads Newcastle 4-0 in front of Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_botmangoal_230924.jpg
1:30
Botman gives Newcastle commanding lead over Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_burngoal_230924.jpg
1:27
Burn’s header doubles Newcastle’s lead v. Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_longstaffgoal_230924.jpg
1:29
Longstaff rifles Newcastle in front v. Blades
nbc_pl_brightonbournemouthehlv2_230924.jpg
11:34
Extended Highlights: Brighton 3, Bournemouth 1
nbc_pl_shefnew_artetasound_230924.jpg
0:47
Arteta frustrated with Arsenal’s draw v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_livwhu_230924.jpg
11:26
Highlights: Liverpool 3, West Ham United 1
nbc_pl_cheavl_extendedhl_230924_1920x1080.jpg
13:21
Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 0
nbc_pl_arsvtot_230924.jpg
13:23
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 2, Tottenham 2
