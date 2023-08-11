Watch Now
Haaland doubles Man City's lead against Burnley
Erling Haaland finds the back of the net for the second time in the first half against Burnley, giving Manchester City a commanding 2-0 lead at Turf Moor.
Zaroury sent off after dangerous tackle on Walker
Zaroury sent off after dangerous tackle on Walker
Things go from bad to worse for Burnley as Anass Zaroury receives a red card, following a VAR review, for a tackle on Manchester City's Kyle Walker at Turf Moor.
Rodri increases Man City's lead over Burnley
Rodri increases Man City's lead over Burnley
Rodri slots home Manchester City's third goal of the match against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Top 10 PL players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign
Top 10 PL players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign
Joe-Prince Wright ranks Pro Soccer Talk's Top 10 Premier League players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
It didn't take long for Erling Haaland to find the scoresheet in the new Premier League season, putting Manchester City ahead 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Dude Perfect 'fell in love' with Burnley
Dude Perfect 'fell in love' with Burnley
Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones of Dude Perfect join Rebecca Lowe to detail the decision to invest in Burnley and why they're excited for the Clarets' future.
Watt 'excited' for Burnley's Premier League return
Watt 'excited' for Burnley's Premier League return
Former NFL All-Pro defensive lineman and current Burnley minority owner J.J. Watt joins the set to share his thoughts on the Clarets' return to the Premier League.
Ornstein: Caicedo transfer saga is 'extraordinary'
Ornstein: Caicedo transfer saga is 'extraordinary'
David Ornstein joins the desk to detail the latest news regarding Moises Caicedo's future, and whether or not the Brighton midfielder will end up with Liverpool or Chelsea.
Ornstein details Kane's reported deal to Bayern
Ornstein details Kane's reported deal to Bayern
David Ornstein joins the desk to explain how Harry Kane's reported transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham came to fruition.
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
The 2 Robbies assess the challenges facing Sean Dyche and Everton after the Toffees barely survived their race against relegation last season.
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
The 2 Robbies unpack what to expect from Manchester City as the reigning treble winners aim for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
The 2 Robbies debate which team faces a more difficult rebuilding process in the wake of Tottenham and Chelsea's struggles last season.