 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Christian Scott debuts, please add Andy Pages
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Brooks Koepka wins LIV-Singapore as he readies for PGA Championship defense

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240505.jpg
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
nbc_pl_angeintv_240505.jpg
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Christian Scott debuts, please add Andy Pages
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Brooks Koepka wins LIV-Singapore as he readies for PGA Championship defense

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240505.jpg
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
nbc_pl_angeintv_240505.jpg
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Son: Tottenham ‘still on the right track’

May 5, 2024 01:49 PM
Heung-Min Son reacts to Tottenham’s latest loss against Liverpool and expresses his frustration at the team’s struggles while also saying the side is headed for improvement.
Up Next
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
4:46
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240505.jpg
2:02
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_240505.jpg
4:48
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT
Now Playing
nbc_pl_elliotgakpointv_240505.jpg
3:00
Elliott, Gakpo get Liverpool back on track
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livtot_240505.jpg
13:06
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livtotanalysis_240505.jpg
5:09
Liverpool, Tottenham both ‘a bit off the pace’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_songoal_240505.jpg
1:25
Son scores to keep Tottenham’s hopes alive
Now Playing
nbc_pl_richarlisongoal_240505.jpg
0:44
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_elliotgoal_240505.jpg
1:38
Elliott goes top bins to add to Liverpool’s lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_240505.jpg
1:31
Elliott’s beautiful cross ends in Gakpo goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsongoal_240505.jpg
1:39
Robertson cleans up deflection for 2-0 edge
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahgoal_240505.jpg
1:23
Salah creeps in for header to open scoring
Now Playing