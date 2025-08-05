Son's incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Orioles at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
A resilient Skye Blakely returns at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Orioles at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
A resilient Skye Blakely returns at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Son's incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
August 5, 2025 09:15 AM
Relive Heung-min Son's Premier League career after the Tottenham Hotspur captain announced his departure following a decade in north London.
Related Videos
04:13
Analyzing biggest stories ahead of PL season
03:26
Fernandes: Manchester United is ‘improving’
06:29
Manchester United hoist Summer Series trophy
15:01
PL Summer Series HLs: Manchester United v. Everton
01:57
Man United’s own goal brings Everton level
01:17
Mount’s curler reclaims lead for Manchester United
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
10:08
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
58
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
01:15
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries
58
Diallo makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Bournemouth
01:28
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
01:12
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
05:11
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
Latest Clips
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
08:41
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
06:45
Debating Browns’ choice to keep Pickett on roster
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
01:28
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
02:22
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
11:19
Harvey a candidate for ‘Joker’ in Broncos offense
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue