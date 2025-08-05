 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Orioles at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
Skye Blakely
A resilient Skye Blakely returns at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Orioles at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
Skye Blakely
A resilient Skye Blakely returns at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Son's incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend

August 5, 2025 09:15 AM
Relive Heung-min Son's Premier League career after the Tottenham Hotspur captain announced his departure following a decade in north London.

Related Videos

PLstorylines.jpg
04:13
Analyzing biggest stories ahead of PL season
nbc_pl_brunointv_250803.jpg
03:26
Fernandes: Manchester United is ‘improving’
nbc_pl_mudeskandtrophy_250803.jpg
06:29
Manchester United hoist Summer Series trophy
nbc_pl_muveveplssv2_250803__016088.jpg
15:01
PL Summer Series HLs: Manchester United v. Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250803.jpg
01:57
Man United’s own goal brings Everton level
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250803.jpg
01:17
Mount’s curler reclaims lead for Manchester United
nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_pl_mupenalty_250803.jpg
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bowenintv_250803.jpg
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
maddison.jpg
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
nbc_pl_horschelintv_250803.jpg
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
nbc_pl_guzanintv_250803.jpg
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250803.jpg
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_iraolaintv_250803.jpg
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
nbc_pl_collisonintv_250803.jpg
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
nbc_pl_manubournemouth_250730.jpg
10:08
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal_250730.jpg
58
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
nbc_pl_williamsgoal_250730.jpg
01:15
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_unitedthirdgoalv2_250730.jpg
58
Diallo makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Bournemouth
dorgu_copy.jpg
01:28
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_manugoal_250730.jpg
01:12
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_richardmasters_250730.jpg
05:11
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
nbc_pft_micahpowerplay_250805.jpg
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
nbc_pft_bridgewater_250805.jpg
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
nbc_pft_micahparsonsodds_250805.jpg
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonsituationv2_250805__860372.jpg
08:41
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE
nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_pickett_250805.jpg
06:45
Debating Browns’ choice to keep Pickett on roster
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
nbc_pft_shedeur_250805.jpg
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
nbc_pft_tylerhuntleybrowns_250805.jpg
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’
nbc_cfb_curtcignettiintv2_250804.jpg
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
01:28
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250804.jpg
02:22
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_keeganakinjakobmarsee_250804.jpg
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_austinriley_250804.jpg
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250804.jpg
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250804.jpg
11:19
Harvey a candidate for ‘Joker’ in Broncos offense