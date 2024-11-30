Watch Now
Kluivert's hat-trick for Bournemouth v. Wolves
Relive Justin Kluivert's historic hat-trick for Bournemouth against Wolves, where he became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick on three penalties.
Up Next
Arteta praises efficiency, effort against West Ham
Arteta praises efficiency, effort against West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his key takeaways from his side's impressive 5-2 win against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 13.
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Leicester City
Schade's hat-trick for Brentford v. Leicester City
Relive Kevin Schade's hat-trick hero performance for Brentford against Leicester City at the Gtech in Matchweek 13.
Saka discusses his growth, improvement at Arsenal
Saka discusses his growth, improvement at Arsenal
Bukayo Saka reflects on his performance for Arsenal in the Gunners' 5-2 win over West Ham in Matchweek 13.
Arsenal cruise to 5-2 win over West Ham
Arsenal cruise to 5-2 win over West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 5-2 win over West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 13.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 13
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 13
Relive the six-goal thriller between Wolves and Bournemouth, where Justin Kluivert's historic hat-trick proved to be the difference for the Cherries at the Molineux.
Saka’s penalty makes it 5-2 for Arsenal
Saka's penalty makes it 5-2 for Arsenal
Gabriel is brought down inside the box and Bukayo Saka steps up to convert the spot kick to make it 5-2 for the Gunners against West Ham.
Emerson’s screamer gives Hammers life v. Arsenal
Emerson's screamer gives Hammers life v. Arsenal
You won't see a better free kick this weekend than Emerson's belter for West Ham to reduce his side's deficit to 4-2 against Arsenal.
Wan-Bissaka pulls one back for West Ham v. Arsenal
Wan-Bissaka pulls one back for West Ham v. Arsenal
West Ham finally stop the bleeding as Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the Hammers on the board against Arsenal to make it 4-1.
Havertz makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against West Ham
Havertz makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against West Ham
West Ham's defense is falling apart as Kai Havertz punishes the Hammers on the break to give Arsenal a commanding 4-0 lead in the first half.
Odegaard nets penalty to make it 3-0 over West Ham
Odegaard nets penalty to make it 3-0 over West Ham
Martin Odegaard steps up to the penalty spot and slots home the Gunners' third goal of the first half against West Ham at London Stadium.
Trossard doubles Arsenal’s lead against West Ham
Trossard doubles Arsenal's lead against West Ham
Arsenal's beautiful build-up pays off as Leandro Trossard taps in the Gunners' second goal of the first half against West Ham at London Stadium.