MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Christopher Bell Wins Darlington Cup Series pole
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Yankees’ Judge becomes fastest MLB player to 250 home runs with a solo shot against the Astros
Omega European Masters - Day Three

Matt Fitzpatrick leads European Masters; Brother lurking

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_230902.jpg
Wilson scores consolation goal for Newcastle
nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_wilsontd3_230.jpg
McCarthy connects with Wilson for TD hat trick
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_230902.jpg
Ferguson completes hat-trick against Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 0

September 2, 2023 12:44 PM
Chelsea dominated possession, but couldn't trouble Nottingham Forest's defense enough as the Blues fall 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_230902.jpg
Wilson scores consolation goal for Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_230902.jpg
Ferguson completes hat-trick against Newcastle
nbc_pl_fergusongoal2_230902.jpg
Ferguson doubles Brighton’s lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_230902.jpg
Ferguson gives Brighton lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_bre_goal2_230902.jpg
Mbeumo salvages a point late v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcfulhl_230902.jpg
Extended Highlights: Manchester City 5, Fulham 1
nbc_pl_burvtot_230902.jpg
Highlights: Tottenham 5, Burnley 2
nbc_pl_bou_goal2_230902.jpg
Brooks gives Bournemouth 2-1 lead v. Brentford
nbc_pl_city5thgoal_230902.jpg
Haaland scores hat-trick for City against Fulham
nbc_pl_burvtot_burnhillgoal_230902.jpg
Brownhill scores consolation goal against Spurs
nbc_pl_dycheintv_230902.jpg
Dyche discusses Pickford’s game-saving stop
nbc_pl_archerintv_230902.jpg
Archer on breakout game for Sheffield United
