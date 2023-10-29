Watch Now
How will Everton handle potential point reduction?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's potential 12-point reduction from the Premier League due to an investigation into the team's possible breaching of Financial Fair Play rules.
McGinn powers Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Luton Town
A well-worked set piece allows John McGinn the space to find the bottom corner of the Luton Town goal to give Aston Villa an early lead at Villa Park.
Ornstein breaks down latest on Man United sale
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to report the latest news regarding the potential sale of Manchester United, and how the Glazers may sell up to 25 percent of the club to Sir James Ratcliffe.
Ornstein: ‘Stakes are incredibly high’ for Everton
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news on Everton's potential 12-point reduction from the Premier League amid an investigation into the team's possible breaching of Financial Fair Play rules.
PL Update: Arsenal trounce Sheffield United
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy Saturday in the Premier League, starting with Newcastle's thriller against Wolves, Arsenal's blowout win over the Blades, and Brentford's upset win over Chelsea.
Kompany laments ‘one too many’ VAR mistakes
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany shares his thoughts on Burnley's 2-1 loss to Bournemouth, including his issues with the VAR officials on the night.
Nketiah breaks down his hat-trick against Blades
Eddie Nketiah speaks to the media following Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United, and shares what it means to him to score his first Premier League hat-trick.
Arteta praises Nketiah in hat-trick performance
Mikel Arteta assesses Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United and shares his main takeaways from Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick performance.
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reflects on his side's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
Callum Wilson's double wasn't enough to secure three points for Newcastle United away from home as Wolves rallied in the second half to share the spoils at the Molineux.
Hwang scores equalizer for Wolves v. Newcastle
Hee-chan Hwang scores his sixth Premier League goal of the season in style as he makes it 2-2 for Wolves against Newcastle United at the Molineux.
Wilson’s penalty gives Magpies’ 2-1 lead v. Wolves
Callum Wilson scores his second goal of the first half following a controversial penalty in stoppage time to give Newcastle United a 2-1 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.