 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn’t spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn’t spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will Liverpool’s new additions mesh?

August 15, 2025 02:47 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Liverpool's new faces, questioning how the club's new players will fit together after a historic 2024-25 Premier League season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
01:50
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
01:17
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
NeverWalk2.jpg
03:33
‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ kicks off 2025-26 season
8d6cbf47-3d5a-4f60-a4c9-21a3cb107b78.jpg
04:49
Report: Isak doesn’t want to play for Newcastle
Isak_MPX.jpg
04:15
Isak’s reported behavior ‘doesn’t reflect well’
Jota_MPX.jpg
05:02
Jota will ‘mean everything’ to Liverpool in 2025
gyokeres.jpg
01:49
Gyokeres will be ‘revolutionary’ for Arsenal
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_roto_pl_250813.jpg
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
nbc_pst_muars_250813.jpg
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
nbc_pst_seasonpredictions_250813.jpg
13:47
Predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season
nbc_pst_bestsignings_250813.jpg
10:13
Gyokeres, Pedro headline best PL summer signings
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
PLstorylines.jpg
04:13
Analyzing biggest stories ahead of PL season
nbc_pl_brunointv_250803.jpg
03:26
Fernandes: Manchester United is ‘improving’
nbc_pl_mudeskandtrophy_250803.jpg
06:29
Manchester United hoist Summer Series trophy
nbc_pl_muveveplssv2_250803__016088.jpg
15:01
PL Summer Series HLs: Manchester United v. Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250803.jpg
01:57
Man United’s own goal brings Everton level
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250803.jpg
01:17
Mount’s curler reclaims lead for Manchester United
nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_pl_mupenalty_250803.jpg
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bowenintv_250803.jpg
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
maddison.jpg
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
Portland_2_raw.jpg
07:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_roto_ajbrown_250815.jpg
01:09
Brown out with hamstring issue is ‘concerning’
nbc_roto_laporta_250815.jpg
01:03
Injury won’t affect LaPorta’s fantasy value
nbc_roto_king_250815.jpg
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
nbc_roto_judkins_250815.jpg
01:15
Judkins could become primary back for Browns
nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
ffhh_dk.jpg
01:28
Pick chalk for most passing touchdowns bet
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
henderson.jpg
07:03
Who to target in later rounds of fantasy draft
nbc_ffhh_judkinsplayernews_250815.jpg
04:19
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
nbc_ffhh_rd2mockdraft_250815.jpg
10:47
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
nbc_ffhh_draftround3_250815.jpg
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
nbc_ffhh_draftround1_250815.jpg
13:18
Love or hate Gibbs as No. 1 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_nfcwest_250815.jpg
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
nbc_roto_colts_250815.jpg
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
03:06
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
03:54
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
nbc_pft_steelers_250815.jpg
05:50
Tomlin: Steelers defense can do ‘big, big things’
nbc_pft_brianfloresholley_250815.jpg
11:44
Flores has ‘hard’ path to being head coach again
nbc_pft_qbroundup_250815.jpg
03:40
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
nbc_pft_brianflorescase_250815.jpg
09:25
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward