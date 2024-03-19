 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
Olympics closer to adding mixed-team event in golf for 2028
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue
Edey, Knecht lead AP All-America teams
bijanlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate from 2024 NFL Free Agency

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
nbc_fnia_mcastdynastyv4_240319.jpg
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
Olympics closer to adding mixed-team event in golf for 2028
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue
Edey, Knecht lead AP All-America teams
bijanlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate from 2024 NFL Free Agency

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
nbc_fnia_mcastdynastyv4_240319.jpg
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Wright: Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose

March 19, 2024 01:14 PM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright and the rest of the crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the Premier League title race and discuss the likelihood of Arsenal holding off Manchester City and Liverpool down the stretch.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
17:09
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
20:59
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_240319.jpg
10:48
Examining the Champions League qualification race
Now Playing
nbc_2robbies_fulhamtot_240319.jpg
11:18
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeearleua_240317.jpg
3:21
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
Now Playing
PLMorningsLive-Nashville24_2_copy.jpg
6:05
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesint_240317.jpg
3:43
Moyes: ‘Not much’ Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryint_240317.jpg
3:14
Emery happy with effort in second half v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuavlites_240317_copy.jpg
14:54
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 29
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240317.jpg
2:37
PL Update: VAR denies Hammers late-winner v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuavlreaction_240317.jpg
1:40
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlzaniologoal_240317.jpg
1:20
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham
Now Playing