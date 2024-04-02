Watch Now
Bruun Larsen volleys Burnley in front of Wolves
Jacob Bruun Larsen reads the flight of the cross to perfection as he blasts Burnley ahead of Wolves in the first half at Turf Moor.
Kluivert powers Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Palace
Justin Kluivert takes his time and blasts the Cherries in front of Crystal Palace late in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Adarabioyo pulls one back for Fulham v. Forest
The Cottagers won't go down without a fight as Tosin Adarabioyo guides his header into the Nottingham Forest goal to reduce their deficit to 3-1 in the second half at the City Ground.
Zouma’s header brings West Ham level v. Tottenham
Kurt Zouma rises up and powers his header into the back of the net off West Ham's set piece to get the Hammers back on level terms against Spurs at London Stadium.
Ait-Nouri heads Wolves level against Burnley
Rayan Ait-Nouri gets on the receiving end of Wolves' set piece to head his side level against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Gibbs-White nets Forest’s third v. Fulham
Fulham's defensive woes continue as Morgan Gibbs-White guides his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to give Nottingham Forest a 3-0 lead in the first half at the City Ground.
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham
Tottenham catch the Hammers on the break as Timo Werner finds Brennan Johnson open in front of goal for a simple finish to get Spurs on the board against West Ham at London Stadium.
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
Chris Wood's long-range effort catches the Cottagers sleeping as Nottingham Forest take an early two-goal lead over Fulham at the City Ground.
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton
Alexander Isak scores his 16th goal of the season as he dribbles through the Toffees' defense before he finds the back of the net to give Newcastle an early 1-0 lead at St. James' Park.
Hudson-Odoi fires Forest in front of Fulham
Nottingham Forest take an early lead against the Cottagers thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's clinical finish in the first half at the City Ground.
PL RAW: Man City, Arsenal battle to costly draw
Relive Manchester City and Arsenal's stalemate at the Etihad, which put Liverpool in the driver's seat of a scintillating Premier League title race.
Akanji ‘didn’t understand’ lack of yellow cards
Manuel Akanji admitted he was perplexed by a number of refereeing decisions, especially for Arsenal's persistent fouls against Manchester City.