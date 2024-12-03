Watch Now
Vardy nets Leicester City's opener v. West Ham
Jamie Vardy turns back the clock with a vintage finish to give the Foxes an early 1-0 lead over West Ham at the King Power Stadium.
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham discuss the job Rudd van Nistelrooy has on his hands ahead of his first match in charge of Leicester City against West Ham.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 13
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 13.
PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Anfield where Liverpool left no doubt against Manchester City in Matchweek 13.
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
Robbie Earle explains why Amad Diallo is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive showing for Manchester United in a 4-0 rout of Everton in Macthweek 13.
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
Robbie Mustoe explains why Kevin Schade is his underappreciated performer of the week following his hat-trick for Brentford in a 4-1 win over Leicester City in Matchweek 13.
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to analyze how Liverpool and Manchester City utilized the long-ball strategy rather than focus on a slow, possession-based build up.
Lowe Down: Man City ‘have dropped off a cliff’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 13, including her thoughts on the dire state of Manchester City, Arsenal's and Chelsea's title hopes, and more.
PL Update: Liverpool upend Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Sunday slate, where Liverpool dominated Manchester City, Chelsea took care of business against Aston Villa, and Manchester United routed Everton.
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe preview Arsenal's upcoming showdown against Manchester United, the first real challenge for new manager Ruben Amorim.
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe examine the job Pep Guardiola has on his hands as Manchester City's slide continues following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool.
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 13.