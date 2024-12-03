 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
rams_berry.jpg
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_soccer_uswntgoalwilliams_241203.jpg
Williams makes it 2-1 for USWNT v. Netherlands
nbc_roto_rfsjetsrbs_241203.jpg
Jets’ Hall not a top-12 fantasy RB in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
rams_berry.jpg
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_soccer_uswntgoalwilliams_241203.jpg
Williams makes it 2-1 for USWNT v. Netherlands
nbc_roto_rfsjetsrbs_241203.jpg
Jets’ Hall not a top-12 fantasy RB in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mateta outmuscles Ipswich to give Palace lead

December 3, 2024 03:54 PM
Jean-Philippe Mateta brushes off his defender and then has a splendid finish to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead over Ipswich Town in the second half at Portman Road.
Up Next
nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
1:39
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
3:11
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmuneve_241203.jpg
7:24
Manchester United off to flying start under Amorim
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
4:35
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbustersshow13_241203.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawrunawayleaders_241203.jpg
7:21
PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_diallo_241210.jpg
3:16
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_schade_241201.jpg
1:04
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticsgalaxy_241201.jpg
4:47
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_241201.jpg
4:11
Lowe Down: Man City ‘have dropped off a cliff’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241201.jpg
22:04
PL Update: Liverpool upend Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
2:01
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Now Playing