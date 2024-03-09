Watch Now
Mateta's backheel gives Palace lead v. Luton Town
Alfie Doughty's defensive miscue opens the door for Jean-Philippe Mateta's clever finish to give Crystal Palace an early 1-0 lead against Luton Town at Selhurst Park.
Hamer hammers Blades in front of Bournemouth
Sheffield United get on the board first courtesy of Gustavo Hamer's follow-up finish against Bournemouth in the first half at Vitality Stadium.
Ten Hag details areas to improve after Everton win
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's 2-0 win against Everton and rates his team's performance at Old Trafford.
Garnacho: Man United got the job done v. Everton
Alejandro Garnacho recaps Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton, where he drew two penalties on the day to help the Red Devils stay alive in the top four race.
Manchester United down ‘wasteful’ Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton, and discuss the way Erik ten Hag's side performed at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 28
Alejandro Garnacho's trickery proved too much for the Toffees as he forced Everton into conceding two penalties on the day as Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.
Rashford’s penalty makes it 2-0 for Man United
For the second time in the first half, Alejandro Garnacho is brought down inside the box for a penalty. Marcus Rashford steps up and tucks away his effort from the spot to double Manchester United's lead against Everton.
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. Everton
Alejandro Garnacho is taken down inside the box to set up Bruno Fernandes from the spot, where he tucks away Manchester United's penalty to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead over Everton at Old Trafford.
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW28
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 28 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Villans, Spurs jockey for vital top-four advantage
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to a huge match in the race for Champions League qualification, as Aston Villa and Tottenham put their top-four hopes on the line in their Premier League clash.
Key head-to-head battles in Liverpool v. Man City
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down the biggest tactical matchups when Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns at Anfield.
Will victor of Liverpool-Man City win PL title?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the potential title-decider at Anfield, where Liverpool host Manchester City in a top-two showdown.