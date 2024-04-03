Watch Now
Duran slots home Villa's equalizer v. Man City
Manchester City's lead doesn't last long as Jhon Duran nutmegs Stefan Ortega to bring Aston Villa back to level terms at the Etihad.
Rodri powers Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
Jeremy Doku's cross finds a darting Rodri inside the box, who tucks away Manchester City's go-ahead goal against Aston Villa early in the first half at the Etihad.
Hashioka’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead
Arsenal continue to pour on the pressure as Emile Smith-Rowe's cross is turned in by Luton Town's Daiki Hashioka to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead at the Emirates.
Odegaard drills Arsenal 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Kai Havertz finds Martin Odegaard at the top of the Luton Town box where Arsenal's captain blasts the Gunners in front of the Hatters in the first half at the Emirates.
Why Arsenal’s defense could dictate title race
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham discuss the state of the Premier League title race and explain why Arsenal could have the upperhand over Liverpool and Manchester City.
Under the Skin of Man United & Liverpool’s rivalry
Learn the history and significance of English soccer's most iconic and hostile rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool.
Top 25 Premier League goals of March 2024
Relive all the best Premier League goals from the month of March in the 2023-24 season.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Matchweek 31
Relive West Ham and Tottenham's end-to-end London derby, where both sides share the spoils following a hard-fought 90 minutes at London Stadium in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace MWK 31
Bournemouth and Crystal Palace looked destined to end in a goalless draw before Justin Kluivert's heroics rescued the Cherries, guiding them to victory late in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 31
Jacob Bruun Larsen's stellar volley gave Burnley a surprise lead early in the first half, but Wolves clawed their way back to salvage a point at Turf Moor in Matchweek 31.
Calvert-Lewin equalizes for Everton v. Newcastle
Dominic Calvert-Lewin snaps his horrid scoring drought with a powerful penalty late in the second half to put Everton level against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 31
Nottingham Forest's fight against relegation took a huge step in the right direction following an impressive 3-1 victory over Fulham at the City Ground in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 31
Alexander Isak's impressive finish in the first half looked to be enough for the Magpies to secure three points, but the Toffees refused to give in as they earned a point from their visit to St. James' Park.