Watch Now
Strand Larsen heads Wolves level v. Bournemouth
Wolves answer right back thanks to Jorgen Strand Larsen's towering header to make it 1-1 against the Cherries at the Molineux.
Up Next
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
Evanilson is brought down inside the box for a second time, and Justin Kluivert makes it 2-for-2 from the penalty spot to give the Cherries a 3-1 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
Milos Kerkez puts the cherry on top of a beautiful Bournemouth team goal to give his side a 2-1 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Kluivert’s penalty gives Cherries lead over Wolves
Kluivert's penalty gives Cherries lead over Wolves
Bournemouth take an early lead at the Molineux as Justin Kluivert converts from the spot to make it 1-0 in the first half.
Why van Nistelrooy is ‘an odd fit’ at Leicester
Why van Nistelrooy is 'an odd fit' at Leicester
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe debate over Ruud van Nistelrooy's appointment as Leicester City's new manager after parting ways with Steve Cooper last week.
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
Southampton manager Russell Martin reacts to his side's controversial 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Amex.
PL Update: Brighton, Saints settle for draw
PL Update: Brighton, Saints settle for draw
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Southampton's trip to Brighton, where the Saints nearly came away from the Amex with all three points until their potential game-winning goal was disallowed.
Hurzeler: Brighton punished against Southampton
Hurzeler: Brighton punished against Southampton
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler shares his thoughts following his side's frustrating 1-1 draw against Southampton at the Amex.
Reacting to Saints’ controversial disallowed goal
Reacting to Saints' controversial disallowed goal
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Southampton's 1-1 draw against Brighton and discuss the Saints' disallowed goal in the second half at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Southampton MWK 13
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Southampton MWK 13
Southampton gain a much-needed point, but could've had more in a controversial draw against Brighton at the Amex to kickoff Matchweek 13 action.
Downes nets Southampton level at 1-1 with Brighton
Downes nets Southampton level at 1-1 with Brighton
Flynn Downes finds the back of the net after a pair of blocks from Brighton to level Southampton 1-1 with Brighton at Amex Stadium.
Mitoma heads Brighton 1-0 ahead of Southampton
Mitoma heads Brighton 1-0 ahead of Southampton
Kaoru Mitoma seals the gap inside of the box and heads Brighton 1-0 in front of Southampton by way of a beautiful cross at Amex Stadium.