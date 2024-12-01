Watch Now
Zirkzee doubles Man United's lead over Everton
Manchester United execute the press to perfection as Bruno Fernandes finds a sprinting Joshua Zirkzee for a tidy finish to make it 2-0 over Everton at Old Trafford.
Rashford’s brace puts Man United 3-0 up v. Everton
Manchester United are flying as Marcus Rashford scores his second goal of the first half to give the Red Devils a commanding 3-0 lead against Everton at Old Trafford.
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s second v. Villa
Enzo Fernandez gets on the scoresheet for the second match in a row with a powerful left-footed finish past Emilian Martinez to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Rashford drills Manchester United ahead of Everton
Marcus Rashford's attempt takes a deflection, but finds its way into the back of the net to give Manchester United a 1-0 advantage over the Toffees at Old Trafford.
Jackson blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
Marc Cucurella finds Nicolas Jackson inside the box where the Senegalese striker scores his ninth goal of the season to give Chelsea an early lead over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Man City must be ‘innovative’ against Liverpool
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview the Matchweek 13 blockbuster between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday slate of action, where Arsenal got back in the title race in a 5-2 win over West Ham, Nottingham Forest outlasted Ipswich, and more.
Arteta praises efficiency, effort against West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his key takeaways from his side's impressive 5-2 win against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 13.
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Leicester City
Relive Kevin Schade's hat-trick hero performance for Brentford against Leicester City at the Gtech in Matchweek 13.
Saka discusses his growth, improvement at Arsenal
Bukayo Saka reflects on his performance for Arsenal in the Gunners' 5-2 win over West Ham in Matchweek 13.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 13
Relive Arsenal's dramatic seven-goal battle against West Ham, where both sides had their fair share of chances to run up the score as the Gunners get back in the title race in impressive fashion.
Kluivert’s hat-trick for Bournemouth v. Wolves
Relive Justin Kluivert's historic hat-trick for Bournemouth against Wolves, where he became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick on three penalties.