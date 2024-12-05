 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Payton Pritchard is still available
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Minnesota
Carr scores 12, Kohler has double-double and Michigan State beats Minnesota 90-72 in Big Ten opener
Vegas Golden Knights v Anaheim Ducks
Ducks F Trevor Zegras leaves game abruptly, ruled out with lower-body injury

Top Clips

sechampionshipbte.jpg
Best prop bets for the SEC Championship
nbc_edge_bte_bigtenchip_241204.jpg
PSU needs to control tempo in Big Ten Championship
nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Payton Pritchard is still available
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Minnesota
Carr scores 12, Kohler has double-double and Michigan State beats Minnesota 90-72 in Big Ten opener
Vegas Golden Knights v Anaheim Ducks
Ducks F Trevor Zegras leaves game abruptly, ruled out with lower-body injury

Top Clips

sechampionshipbte.jpg
Best prop bets for the SEC Championship
nbc_edge_bte_bigtenchip_241204.jpg
PSU needs to control tempo in Big Ten Championship
nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Timber: Arsenal 'just have to focus on ourselves'

December 5, 2024 07:00 AM
Jurrien Timber reflects on his goal that lifted Arsenal over Manchester United, what it means after his long injury recovery and how the Gunners are approaching their Premier League title hopes.
Up Next
nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
1:25
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
2:06
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
2:09
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimintv_241204.jpg
2:52
Amorim analyzes ‘tough game’ against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvsbre_241204.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsmu_241204.jpg
11:12
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsmupostmatch_241204.jpg
2:27
Arsenal show a ‘different intensity’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcnfhl_241204.jpg
9:41
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_souchepostmatch_241204.jpg
2:18
Should Chelsea be considered title contenders?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newlivpostmatch_241204.jpg
2:25
Liverpool suffer little blip in draw v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_241204.jpg
1:18
Saliba doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chevssou_241204.jpg
15:41
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
Now Playing