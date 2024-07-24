 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nikola D.png
Punter Nikola Dugandzic Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
download.webp
Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
How every first-round pick wins (and loses) your fantasy football league

Top Clips

nbc_dps_breer_coachpressure_240724.jpg
NFL coaches under the most pressure in 2024
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick
nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nikola D.png
Punter Nikola Dugandzic Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
download.webp
Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
How every first-round pick wins (and loses) your fantasy football league

Top Clips

nbc_dps_breer_coachpressure_240724.jpg
NFL coaches under the most pressure in 2024
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick
nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Timber 'motivated' to help Arsenal after injury

July 24, 2024 12:36 PM
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber discusses his rehabilitation from an ACL injury, explaining how he is motivated to help the club in the upcoming season.
Up Next
nbc_pst_pltransferneeds_240627.jpg
12:50
Premier League’s ‘Big Six’s’ transfer needs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shockingmissesofszn_240617.jpg
4:24
Most shocking misses of the 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_manukeeptenhagv2_240613.jpg
11:09
Is Man United retaining ten Hag the right move?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestsigningsthisszn_240605.jpg
3:30
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haalandeverygoal_240605.jpg
3:35
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_240529.jpg
14:05
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_facupfinal_240523.jpg
9:53
FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pst_champplayofffinal_240523.jpg
11:15
Previewing the EFL Championship playoff-final
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_240521.jpg
29:20
Celebrating Man City’s ‘unprecedented’ success
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellynwrightpartb_240521.jpg
15:40
Gauging Klopp’s impact at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240521.jpg
6:05
Foden among Kelly & Wrighty award winners
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240521.jpg
13:20
Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season
Now Playing