Watch Now
Havertz doubles Arsenal's lead against Newcastle
Within minutes, Arsenal take a 2-0 lead over Newcastle thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's extra effort to set up Kai Havertz in front of goal for a simple tap in.
Up Next
Botman’s own goal gives Arsenal lead v. Newcastle
Botman's own goal gives Arsenal lead v. Newcastle
Gabriel's header is saved, but Sven Botman accidentally turns in the rebound to give the Gunners an early 1-0 lead over Newcastle at the Emirates.
Manchester City ‘find a way’ against Bournemouth
Manchester City 'find a way' against Bournemouth
Jon Champion and Lee Dixon break down Manchester City's performance in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
‘Resilient’ Manchester City overcome Bournemouth
'Resilient' Manchester City overcome Bournemouth
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their key takeaways from Manchester City's narrow 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 26
Relive Manchester City's visit to the Vitality Stadium where Phil Foden's goal in the first half was enough to guide Pep Guardiola's squad to a 1-0 victory over the Cherries in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
Watch full match highlights from Burnley's visit to Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace took advantage of 10-men Burnley en route to a comfortable three-goal victory to give Oliver Glasner his first win as their manager.
Foden tucks away Man City’s opener v. Bournemouth
Foden tucks away Man City's opener v. Bournemouth
Manchester City get on the board thanks to Phil Foden's tap in from short range to give his side a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at the Vitality.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 26
Look back on Aston Villa's six-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest where Douglas Luiz's brace proved to be the difference for his side at Villa Park in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 26
Relive Fulham's stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester United where Alex Iwobi stole three points for the Cottagers late in the second half at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Everton Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Everton Matchweek 26
Look back on Everton's tussle with Brighton, where a late Lewis Dunk header was enough to salvage a point for the Seagulls at the Amex in Matchweek 26.
Fulham upset inconsistent Manchester United
Fulham upset inconsistent Manchester United
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Fulham's stunning 2-1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Iwobi stuns Man United with late winner for Fulham
Iwobi stuns Man United with late winner for Fulham
Fulham steal all three points against Manchester United thanks to Alex Iwobi's 97th-minute winner at Old Trafford.