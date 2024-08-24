Watch Now
De Bruyne powers Man City in front of Ipswich Town
A mistake at the back leaves Ipswich Town vulnerable, and Kevin De Bruyne doesn't hesitate to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead at the Etihad.
Faes heads Leicester City level against Fulham
Fulham's lead doesn't last long as Wout Faes rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to put Leicester City level at Craven Cottage.
Son pickpockets Pickford to double Spurs’ lead
Heung-Min Son nicks the ball off Jordan Pickford and tucks away Tottenham's second goal of the first half against Everton.
Smith Rowe gives Fulham lead v. Leicester City
Emile Smith Rowe opens his scoring tally as a Fulham player with a tidy left-footed finish to give the Cottagers a 1-0 lead against Leicester City at Craven Cottage.
Haaland lifts Man City 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
After conceding in the opening minutes of the match, Manchester City complete their comeback and take a two-goal lead against Ipswich Town thanks to Erling Haaland's second goal of the first half at the Etihad.
Bissouma rockets Tottenham ahead of Everton
Spurs are off and flying thanks to Yves Bissouma's screamer from distance to make it 1-0 against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Haaland’s penalty puts City level v. Ipswich Town
Erling Haaland makes no mistake from the penalty spot as he puts Manchester City back on level terms against Ipswich Town early in the first half at the Etihad.
Szmodics gives Ipswich Town dream start v. City
The Tractor Boys are in dream land thanks to Sammie Szmodics' shock opener against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Neville: Pressure is on ten Hag after loss to BHA
Gary Neville joins the desk to share his thoughts on Manchester United's disappointing loss to Brighton at the Amex in Matchweek 2.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man United Matchweek 2
Amad Diallo answered the call for Manchester United after Danny Welbeck's opener for Brighton, but a dramatic winner from Joao Pedro in the 95th minute snatched all three points for the Seagulls at the Amex.
Brighton capitalize on MU’s ‘shocking’ defending
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Brighton's stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United at the Amex.
Pedro stuns Man United to give Brighton late lead
Joao Pedro finds himself wide open inside the box and tucks away his header into the bottom corner of the net to give Brighton the go-ahead goal in the 95th minute against Manchester United at the Amex.