MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX xMax 2023 Austin Forkner jumps in front of stands.JPG
Austin Forkner out for SuperMotocross Round 2 at Chicagoland with knee injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 19
Sepp Kuss set to win Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats
Maui Invitational - Ohio State v Cincinnati
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mancitygoal2_230916.jpg
Silva puts Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_mugoal1_230915.jpg
Mejbri’s screamer pulls one back for Man Utd
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_230915.jpg
Pedro’s first-time effort makes it 3-0 v. Man Utd

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Klopp reacts to Liverpool's comeback win v. Wolves

September 16, 2023 10:27 AM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recaps his side's 3-1 comeback win against Wolves at the Molineux.
nbc_pl_mancitygoal2_230916.jpg
1:20
Silva puts Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_mugoal1_230915.jpg
0:49
Mejbri’s screamer pulls one back for Man Utd
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_230915.jpg
1:17
Pedro’s first-time effort makes it 3-0 v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_230915.jpg
1:28
Vinicius’ strike gives Fulham lead over Luton Town
nbc_pl_cpedouardgoal_230916.jpg
0:49
Edouard slots home Palace’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_230915.jpg
1:36
Gross doubles Brighton’s lead v. Manchester United
nbc_pl_mancitygoal_230916.jpg
1:13
Doku dances past West Ham’s defense for equalizer
nbc_pl_whamgoal_230916.jpg
1:30
Ward-Prowse’s header gives West Ham lead over City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_230915.jpg
1:19
Welbeck’s goal silences Old Trafford
nbc_pl_postlivwolanalysis_230916.jpg
1:43
Liverpool ‘overran’ Wolves after sluggish start
nbc_pl_wollivehl_230916.jpg
14:34
Extended Highlights: Liverpool 3, Wolves 1
nbc_pl_elliotlivgoal3_230916.jpg
1:52
Bueno own goal gives Liverpool 3-1 lead v. Wolves
