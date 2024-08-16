Watch Now
Mainoo 'is an absolute jewel' for Man United
Robbie Earle explains why Kobbie Mainoo, coming off his summer with England at Euro 2024, could be the leader in midfield that Manchester United needs.
Ten Hag: Man United have ‘a good spirit’
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag joins the Sky Sports desk ahead of his side's Matchweek 1 showdown against Fulham at Old Trafford.
Neville ‘optimistic’ about Man United’s chances
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps pitchside at Old Trafford to discuss Manchester United's chances ahead of the new season under Erik ten Hag.
Top Premier League storylines to watch this season
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps share their thoughts on the storylines they're keeping an eye on this season, and share the teams they're most intrigued by ahead of Matchweek 1.
Ornstein: Chelsea interested in Napoli’s Osimhen
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe pitchside at Old Trafford to discuss Chelsea's latest transfer news, including their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
Pochettino reportedly agrees to coach USMNT
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe pitchside at Old Trafford to discuss the latest on Mauricio Pochettino agreeing to become the new head coach for the USMNT.
Man City massive road favorites against Chelsea
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze how Chelsea's turbulent offseason makes them underdogs at home in Matchweek 1 against Manchester City.
PL season predictions: Title, relegation picks
The PST Extra crew looks ahead to the 2024-25 Premier League season, picking their top contenders for the title race, relegation and more.
Ipswich Town’s PL return, 22 years in the making
Ed Sheeran and the Ipswich Town faithful reflect on their club's top-flight roots and their long-awaited return to the Premier League after a two-decade absence.
Five of the best Premier League matches ever
Look back on five of the best matches in Premier League history ahead of Matchweek 1 of the 2024-25 season.
Best opening weekend goals in PL history
Relive the most memorable goals from Matchweek 1 in the Premier League's storied history.
Timber ‘motivated’ to help Arsenal after injury
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber discusses his rehabilitation from an ACL injury, explaining how he is motivated to help the club in the upcoming season.