Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
April 19, 2025 11:56 AM
The Saints find their equalizer in injury time as Lesley Ugochukwu powers his effort into the back of the net to make it 1-1 against West Ham at London Stadium.
Related Videos
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
01:20
Kovacic doubles Man City’s lead over Everton
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins
01:14
Wissa nets Brentford’s third against Brighton
59
Mbeumo curls Brentford 2-1 in front of Brighton
01:08
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Southampton
01:29
Richards sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
01:12
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Brentford
01:04
Mbeumo drills Brentford 1-0 in front of Brighton
08:33
Sheamus: Slot has done ‘an incredible job’
06:28
Ornstein: Maresca ‘appears to be safe’ at Chelsea
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
04:22
PL Update: Newcastle rout Palace to go third
16:46
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
03:08
Newcastle ‘can beat anybody right now’
01:26
Isak powers Newcastle 5-0 in front of Palace
01:56
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
01:13
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
01:41
Guehi’s own goal doubles Newcastle’s lead
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
01:51
Aston Villa prove they belong despite loss to PSG
02:29
Examining Alisson’s superb performance v. West Ham
Latest Clips
17:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 21, France 34
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
13:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
