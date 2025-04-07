 Skip navigation
Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers
Bob Costas to host Brewers’ pregame ceremony on Aug. 24 honoring the life of Bob Uecker
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Boston Red Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates
Brewers acquire RHP Quinn Priester from Red Sox as they seek boost for injury-riddled pitching staff

nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reds 'confident' about renewing Salah, van Dijk

April 7, 2025 02:40 PM
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister discusses the latest news regarding the futures of Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.

nbc_pl_tactics_250407.jpg
03:02
Amorim’s tactics on display for Man United v. City
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250406.jpg
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250406.jpg
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250406.jpg
01:22
Iwobi pounces on Liverpool’s error to make it 2-1
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250406.jpg
01:12
Sessegnon blasts Fulham level against Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250406.jpg
01:15
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250406.jpg
01:20
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
nbc_pl_garysegment_250406.jpg
04:17
Is De Bruyne a top 5 PL midfielder of all time?
nbc_pl_livtitlediscussion_250406.jpg
02:21
Liverpool close in on historic 20th league title
nbc_pl_angediscussion_250406.jpg
04:24
Will Postecoglou survive at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250405.jpg
13:24
PL Update: Aston Villa tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250405.jpg
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
nbc_pl_morganintv_250405.jpg
02:01
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
nbc_pl_avlnf_250405.jpg
09:40
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
nbc_pl_avlnfrecap_250405.jpg
02:44
Takeaways from Villa’s statement win over Forest

nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
01:53
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
02:08
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_kingspistons_250407.jpg
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
nbc_roto_dpoy_250407.jpg
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
01:41
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
17:25
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse
nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
13:40
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory
nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
08:25
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
10:49
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
06:41
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton
nbc_pft_hall_250407.jpg
14:25
Jets leaning into RB by committee approach
nbc_pft_glenn_250407.jpg
02:38
Campbell shows massive vote of confidence in Glenn
nbc_pft_dabollproday_250407.jpg
02:18
Why Daboll attended Colorado Pro Day
nbc_pft_titanscancelworkout_250407.jpg
06:05
What TEN, Sanders canceling private workout means
nbc_pft_deionthoughts_250407.jpg
08:16
Deion: Hunter, Shedeur are ‘surest bets’ in draft
nbc_pft_parsonscausingtrouble_250407.jpg
04:22
Ramifications of Parsons’ comments about Sanders
nbc_pft_pattingnonissue_250407.jpg
04:38
Simms: Sanders patting the ball is ‘non-issue’
nbc_pft_sandersfootballpatting_250407.jpg
16:07
Analyzing Sanders’ habit of patting the ball
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida