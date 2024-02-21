 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_xx_agtolympians.jpg
Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Eric Hosmer
Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
nbc_pl_weekendpreview_240221.jpg
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_240221.jpg
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_xx_agtolympians.jpg
Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Eric Hosmer
Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
nbc_pl_weekendpreview_240221.jpg
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_240221.jpg
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Liverpool are 'the most dangerous team' in the PL

February 21, 2024 04:48 PM
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 4-1 comeback win against Luton Town at Anfield.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
10:52
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_weekendpreview_240221.jpg
1:19
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_240221.jpg
3:37
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintv_240221.jpg
2:49
Van Dijk discusses comeback win v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livluthl_240221.jpg
14:40
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Luton Town Matchweek 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv4lut1_240221.jpg
1:29
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv3lut1_240221.jpg
1:09
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv2lut1_240221.jpg
1:13
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv1lut1_240221.jpg
0:59
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goallut1liv0_240221.jpg
1:16
Ogbene heads Luton Town in front of Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240220.jpg
29:20
Chelsea showed ‘tactical edge’ v. Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240220.jpg
16:34
Is Nunez just as productive as Haaland?
Now Playing