Liverpool move to top of Premier League table
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock break down Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 win over Wolves, exploring how the team has adapted to Arne Slot and how his early decisions have paid off.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
Leicester City tried to start a comeback at Emirates Stadium, but Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz had other ideas for Arsenal in Matchweek 6.
Palmer’s 10-minute hat trick v. Brighton in full
Relive Cole Palmer's incredible 10-minute hat trick in full, as the 22-year-old superstar powered Chelsea to a 4-2 victory over Brighton in Matchweek 6.
PL Update: Palmer’s historic day vs. Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock recap a wild Saturday of Matchweek 6 action, including Cole Palmer's historic scoring outburst, Liverpool rising to the top of the table and more.
Slot: Liverpool ‘took control’ against Wolves
Liverpool manager Arne Slot describes the importance of winning on the road and what it means for his side to rise to the top of the Premier League table after defeating Wolverhampton in Matchweek 6.
Arteta: Arsenal stayed ‘composed’ v. Leicester
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to his side's decisive win over Leicester City, praising the Gunners' ability to stay focused in critical situations.
Konate, Gravenberch break down win over Wolves
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch collect their thoughts after a hard-fought win against Wolverhampton to move to the top of the Premier League table.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 6
Ibrahima Konate emerged and Mohamed Salah delivered late theatrics as Liverpool earned a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton to go to the top of the Premier League.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 6
Look back at Nottingham Forest's clash against Fulham in Matchweek 6, where the Cottagers came away with a close 1-0 victory.
Salah’s penalty powers Liverpool past Wolves
Mo Salah puts Liverpool ahead for good with an emphatic second-half penalty kick in Matchweek 6 at Molineux Stadium.
Ait-Nouri’s strike equalizes for Wolves
Rayan Ait-Nouri brings Wolverhampton level against Liverpool with a close-range strike in the second half at Molineux Stadium.
Konate scores first PL goal with header v. Wolves
Ibrahima Konate secures Liverpool's first score against Wolverhampton at Molineux Stadium, recording his first-ever goal in the Premier League.