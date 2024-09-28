 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
Minnesota v Michigan
No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Nebraska at Purdue
Raiola helps Nebraska pull away from Purdue in the 2nd half, 28-10

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndfumblerecandtd_240928.jpg
Errant snap on Louisville punt sets up Leonard TD
nbc_cfb_ndgreathousetd_240928.jpg
Leonard hits Greathouse to put Notre Dame in front
nbc_cfb_ndlovetd_240928.jpg
Love ties game for Irish with hard-fought TD run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
Minnesota v Michigan
No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Nebraska at Purdue
Raiola helps Nebraska pull away from Purdue in the 2nd half, 28-10

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndfumblerecandtd_240928.jpg
Errant snap on Louisville punt sets up Leonard TD
nbc_cfb_ndgreathousetd_240928.jpg
Leonard hits Greathouse to put Notre Dame in front
nbc_cfb_ndlovetd_240928.jpg
Love ties game for Irish with hard-fought TD run

Watch Now

Liverpool move to top of Premier League table

September 28, 2024 02:34 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock break down Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 win over Wolves, exploring how the team has adapted to Arne Slot and how his early decisions have paid off.
nbc_pl_arsvleihlv2_240928.jpg
12:54
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
nbc_pl_palmer10minhattrick_240929.jpg
13:10
Palmer’s 10-minute hat trick v. Brighton in full
soccer.jpg
12:44
PL Update: Palmer’s historic day vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_arneintv_240928.jpg
1:18
Slot: Liverpool ‘took control’ against Wolves
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240928.jpg
0:46
Arteta: Arsenal stayed ‘composed’ v. Leicester
nbc_pl_konategravenberch_240928.jpg
1:11
Konate, Gravenberch break down win over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolliv_240928.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_fulvnfohl_240928.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 6
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240928.jpg
2:35
Salah’s penalty powers Liverpool past Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240928.jpg
1:37
Ait-Nouri’s strike equalizes for Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240928.jpg
1:44
Konate scores first PL goal with header v. Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoalhavertz_240928.jpg
0:50
Arsenal’s Havertz adds late goal v. Leicester City
