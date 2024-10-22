Watch Now
Liverpool prove defense is their greatest strength
Matt Holland and Glenn Murray dissect Liverpool's defensive prowess following another standout display in a 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Highlights: Every Salah goal against Chelsea
Look back on every goal that Mohamed Salah has scored for Liverpool against Chelsea, his former club, in his storied Premier League career.
Wood offers insight into life as a PL striker
The Generation xG crew catches up with Nottingham Forest Chris Wood, who offers his expertise and insight into life as a Premier Legate striker.
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their takeaways from Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at the City Ground to wrap up Matchweek 8.
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard preview the Matchweek 9 showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool, where the Gunners find themselves in need of points to keep pace with the top of the table.
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
Will Hughes and Oliver Glasner speak to the media following Crystal Palace's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 8.
Wood reacts to Forest’s win v. Crystal Palace
Chris Wood reflects on Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, where his goal was the difference on the night at the City Ground.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 8 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 8
Chris Wood's heroics in the second half were enough to secure all three points for Nottingham Forest against Crystal Palace at the City Ground in Matchweek 8.
Wood blasts Forest 1-0 in front of Crystal Palace
Chris Wood's long-distance effort manages to sneak past Dean Henderson to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace at the City Ground.
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss the latest news regarding Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City and Eddie Howe's future at Newcastle.
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager
Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham share their opinions on England hiring Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.